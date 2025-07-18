Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey tickets sell out in 3 minutes, a full year before release

Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey is still one year away from release in theatres, but tickets are already available. Or at least, they were - briefly. In a promotional step as bizarre as it was audacious, the tickets for the first screenings of The Odyssey in IMAX in select screens in the US went on sale on Thursday, one year before the film's release. And they were snapped up within minutes, if not seconds. Matt Damon's first look from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

The Odyssey tickets sell out in minutes

The film, starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, along with a large ensemble cast, is set to premiere on July 17, 2026. On Thursday, to mark one year to release, the IMAX tickets of the film went on sale in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London, among others. On Thursday evening, many social media users took to Instagram and TikTok to share videos of how the tickets had completely sold out just minutes after going live.

One person posted a screengrab of ticket booking on Twitter (now X), writing, "It's been three minutes since the Odyssey IMAX 70MM tickets went on sale and the Universal City Walk July 16th show is nearly sold out." Another person talked about a different theatre and wrote, "Every showing for The Odyssey at the Lincoln Square Theatre sold out in less than 3 minutes. In some theatres in Los Angeles, the IMAX tickets were sold out less than a minute after the sale went live, the fastest it has happened for any film in recent history.

All about The Odyssey release

Earlier on Thursday, IMAX took to social media to announce ticket sales and provide a list of the theatres where early bird tickets for The Odyssey were available. In addition to 14 cities in the US and 4 in Canada, tickets also went live for IMAX screens in Melbourne, London, and Prague.

Based on Homer's epic Odyssey, the Christopher Nolan film will chronicle the journey of Odysseus, the mythical king of Ithaca, and his perilous return home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, along with Tom Holland as his son Telemachus. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page.