Critics Choice Awards 2026 full list of winners: Timothee Chalamet wins Best Actor; Frankenstein, Adolescence dominate
Critics Choice Awards 2026 full list of winners: One Battle After Another won big on the night, but Leonardo DiCaprio was upstaged by Timothee Chalamet.
Even as One Battle After Another took home the Best Picture prize at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, Frankenstein had its fair share of wins too. The adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel won the most trophies on the night, flying the flag of the horror genre along with Sinners.
In the television category of the awards, Adolescence was the big winner, alongside The Pitt and The Studio.
Here is the full list of winners:
Film
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Best Young actor/actress: Miles Caton (Sinners)
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Casting and Ensemble: Francine Maisler (Sinners)
Best Comedy: The Naked Gun
Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters
Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau (Frankenstein)
Best Cinematography: Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)
Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley (Frankenstein)
Best Editing: Stephen Mirrione (F1)
Best Stunt Design: Wade Eastwood (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning)
Best Hair and Makeup: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey (Frankenstein)
Best Sound: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John (F1)
Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
Best Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Best Song: Golden by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy (KPop Demon Hunters)
Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent
Television
Best Drama Series: The Pitt
Best Comedy Series: The Studio
Best Limited Series: Adolescence
Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Actor, Drama Series: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Best Actor, Comedy Series: Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Best Actor, Limited Series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Best Actress, Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Best Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Actress, Limited Series: Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tramell Tillman (Severance)
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
Best Animated Series: South Park
Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game
Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Best Comedy Special: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Best Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The 31st Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.