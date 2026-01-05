Critics Choice Awards 2026 full list of winners: Timothee Chalamet wins Best Actor; Frankenstein, Adolescence dominate

Even as One Battle After Another took home the Best Picture prize at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, Frankenstein had its fair share of wins too. The adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel won the most trophies on the night, flying the flag of the horror genre along with Sinners. Timothée Chalamet accepts the award for best actor for Marty Supreme during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In the television category of the awards, Adolescence was the big winner, alongside The Pitt and The Studio.

Here is the full list of winners:

Film

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best Young actor/actress: Miles Caton (Sinners)

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Casting and Ensemble: Francine Maisler (Sinners)

Best Comedy: The Naked Gun

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Production Design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau (Frankenstein)

Best Cinematography: Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)

Best Costume Design: Kate Hawley (Frankenstein)

Best Editing: Stephen Mirrione (F1)

Best Stunt Design: Wade Eastwood (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning)

Best Hair and Makeup: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey (Frankenstein)

Best Sound: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John (F1)

Best Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

Best Score: Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Best Song: Golden by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy (KPop Demon Hunters)

Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent

Television

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Best Comedy Series: The Studio

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

Best Movie Made for Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Actor, Drama Series: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Actor, Comedy Series: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Best Actor, Limited Series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best Actress, Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actress, Limited Series: Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best Animated Series: South Park

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Talk Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Comedy Special: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Best Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The 31st Critics Choice Awards were held on Sunday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.