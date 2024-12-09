Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Daniel Craig reveals why he would have said no to doing Queer while playing James Bond

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Dec 09, 2024 02:56 PM IST

Daniel Craig plays a flamboyant American living in 1950s Mexico City who falls hard for a younger man in Queer. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Daniel Craig is receiving some of the best reviews of his career for his performance in Luca Guadagnino's Queer. The actor plays an American drifter named William Lee in the film, where he develops a passionate affair with a young man in Mexico. The actor told in an interview with UK's Sunday Times, as per Entertainment Weekly, that he would not have played such a character while he was still attached to star in the James Bond films. (Also read: Daniel Craig doesn't ‘care’ who plays the next James Bond or remember how many times he played the character)

Daniel Craig will be next seen in Queer.
Daniel Craig will be next seen in Queer.

What Daniel Craig said

During the interview, Daniel said: “I couldn't have done this while doing Bond. It would look reactionary, like I was showing my range.”

He went on to explain why and said, "Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn't. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible. They left me empty. Then, bottom line, I got paid. I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out.”

More details

Daniel, 56, first played the iconic character in 2006's Casino Royale. He then starred in four more Bond movies: Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and 2021's No Time to Die, the fifth and final one.

For his performance in Queer, the actor is now receiving strong Oscar buzz. The actor is yet to score an Oscar nomination. He was recently named Best Actor by the The National Board of Review. Based on the novel of the same name and adapted for the screen by Justin Kuritzkes, Queer also stars Drew Starkey, Leslie Manville, Jason Schwartzman and Omar Apollo.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On