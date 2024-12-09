Daniel Craig reveals why he would have said no to doing Queer while playing James Bond

What Daniel Craig said

During the interview, Daniel said: “I couldn't have done this while doing Bond. It would look reactionary, like I was showing my range.”

He went on to explain why and said, "Early on with Bond I thought I had to do other work, but I didn't. I was becoming a star, whatever that means, and people wanted me in their films. Incredible. They left me empty. Then, bottom line, I got paid. I was so exhausted at the end of a Bond it would take me six months to recover emotionally. I always had the attitude that life must come first and, when work came first for a while, it strung me out.”

More details

Daniel, 56, first played the iconic character in 2006's Casino Royale. He then starred in four more Bond movies: Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and 2021's No Time to Die, the fifth and final one.

For his performance in Queer, the actor is now receiving strong Oscar buzz. The actor is yet to score an Oscar nomination. He was recently named Best Actor by the The National Board of Review. Based on the novel of the same name and adapted for the screen by Justin Kuritzkes, Queer also stars Drew Starkey, Leslie Manville, Jason Schwartzman and Omar Apollo.