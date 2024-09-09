Dave Bautista's drastic weight loss leaves fans reminiscing about his WWE days

Former WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista, 55, has undergone drastic weight loss. Fans were amazed at the extremely slim avatar of Dave at the premiere of his film The Last Showgirl at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival. (Also Read – Dave Bautista is relieved to say goodbye to MCU's Drax: 'It’s a silly performance, I want to do more dramatic stuff') Dave Bautista has undergone drastic weight loss

Dave Bautista's weight loss

An X user shared two pictures of Dave – one from 2022, in which he looks quite bulked up – and the other from his 2024 TIFF appearance, in which he looks extremely slim, wearing a black suit with pearl necklaces and dark sunglasses on the red carpet. The caption stated, “What happened to Dave Bautista?”

However, other users reasoned that Dave's physical transformation is a result of not only his ageing, but the switch in his profession. “What happened? He was a Wrestler and Now he is an Actor. Two different stages of his life and he is smashing it like a boss," commented an X user. “Batista is 55 years old. He is supposed to get smaller everyone. He has gradually and naturally gotten smaller over the years muscle wise,” wrote another.

“He's transforming into one of the greater actors that'll let his work speak for him. He doesn't want to just wait for Action or Shooting movies, he wants to act. That's his passion. He was a wrestler, he built his body for that sole purpose and now, he lost the weight and build,” stated a third comment, while another read.

Dave Bautisa on his weight loss

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dave opened up on his weight loss. “I'm getting super trimmed, this is probably the lightest I've been since I was 19 years old,” said Dave. “The heaviest I've ever been is 370 lbs. When I started Deacon, I was about 325 lbs. Throughout most of my wrestling career I was about 290 lbs. Now I'm about 240 lbs. And I went a year and a half ago for Knock at the Cabin, I went 315 lbs. And that's when the nightmare started. Getting that weight off, which has been a challenge. Now I'm really particular about my diet,” he added.

Dave Bautista will be next seen in The Killer's Game, also starring Sofia Boutella, slated to release in cinemas on September 13.