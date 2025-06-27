David Beckham hospitalised after enduring ‘unbearable’ pain, wife Victoria Beckham wishes him speedy recovery

David Beckham received a heartfelt wish from wife Victoria Beckham, following the surgery on his arm, for which he was hospitalized. Victoria took to her Instagram account to share a health update of her husband, where she wished him a speedy recovery. David was seen resting on the hospital bed, smiling. Victoria Beckham shared a picture of David, where his right arm was cast in a sling.

Victoria posts picture of David in hospital

In the picture, David's right arm was seen in a blue sling. He smiled at the camera. Victoria wrote in the caption, “Get well soon Daddy.” Another picture, Victoria shared her sweet gift for David as he continues to recover from the surgery. He was seen wearing a bracelet with the words: “Get Well Soon.”

Victoria via Instagram Stories.

What sources said

As per sources which reported to The Sun, David underwent surgery after experiencing ‘unbearable’ pain his arm, which reappeared from an injury in his arm during a match against South Africa in 2003.

The source added, “David had been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. He just kept going until, in recent months, it became quite unbearable. A routine scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved, hadn’t - so he was booked into finally resolve the issue all these years later. Victoria was at his bedside post op and all went well. He’s in great spirits.”

David and Victoria celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year in July. In a joint Instagram post, the two of them recreated their own looks of the purple Antonio Berardi outfits they wore at the wedding reception.

David Beckham, a former football star with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and Victoria Beckham, known as "Posh Spice" from the Spice Girls, found success in football and fashion, respectively. They met in 1997 at a soccer game, married in 1999, and have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.