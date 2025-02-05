Hollywood producer, 'calculating serial rapist' David Pearce guilty of murdering model Christy Giles, raping 7 women

Hollywood producer David Pearce has been found guilty in the murder of model Christy Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, by a Los Angeles court. The New York Post reported on Tuesday that a jury convicted him on all charges, including the rapes of 7 women who came forward after Christy and Hilda's bodies were discovered. The two women were killed after a drug overdose in 2021. (Also read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case) David Pearce has been found guilty in the murder of Christy Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola.

David Pearce found guilty

42-year-old Pearce was charged with the murder of Christy, 24 and Hilda, 26. The verdict maintained that the Hollywood producer met them at a party and then lured them to his apartment, posing as a Hollywood bigshot. There, Pearce gave them fentanyl-laced cocaine and drugged their drinks. After the two fell unconscious, he did not call for help.

The murder of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola

LA prosecutor Catherine Ann Mariano told the 12-member jury that Pearce and a wingman, Michael Ansbach, brought the girls back to his apartment after meeting at a warehouse party in LA in 2021. Ansbach, too, passed out after snorting cocaine, but later woke up. Ansbach testified that when he begged Pearce to call 911, his friend allegedly refused, saying, “Dead girls don’t talk.”

The prosecution said that after Ansbackh left, Pearce and his roommate Brandt Osborn put the women's bodies in his car and eventually dumped them on the side of a road.

Seven other victims came forward after the case gained prominence in 2021-22, alleging Pearce raped them by promising them roles in Hollywood films and then drugging them. The prosecution called Pearce 'a calculating serial rapist'.

Pearce faces 128 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brandt Osborn is also being tried as an accessory.