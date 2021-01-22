Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM which represents Regina King, Olivia Colman

Actor Deepika Padukone has reportedly signed Hollywood agency ICM. The actor appears to be looking for more work overseas after making her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

As per a report in Deadline, Deepika has signed ICM, which currently represents stars such as Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, Watchmen star Regina King and The Crown star Olivia Colman, among others.

The ICM's website reads, "We represent Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning actors, including some of the biggest and most respected stars in Hollywood. Our clients include some of the greatest character actors of their generation and the freshest faces to burst upon the scene in motion pictures, television and on stage."

Since her debut with xXx, Deepika has not signed any other project in Hollywood. Speaking about her decision, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. If that is out of the United States or another part of the world, I am happy to explore that too. For me, it’s always been content. I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it’s about the character and role, and of course, the film. It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek."

Also read: Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The bride and her wedding trousseau leave for Alibaug. See pics

At home, Deepika is currently working Shakun Batra's untitled next. The film will be a 'domestic noir' thriller co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika also has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, an untitled film with Prabhas and the Mahabharata film told from Draupadi's perspective. Deepika will also be seen in husband Ranveer Singh's 83 as Romi Dev.