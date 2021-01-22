Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The bride and her wedding trousseau leave for Alibaug. See pics
Ahead of her wedding with actor Varun Dhawan, fashion designer Natasha Dalal was seen leaving her house for the wedding venue in Alibaug. Natasha and her family were seen outside their home, getting ready to leave.
Natasha was seen in a white jumpsuit and white mask, carrying a green handbag. Her mother and other family members were also seen getting into cars and preparing for the festivities. A few staff members were also seen carrying large dresses in bags, perhaps Natasha's wedding outfit, and putting them in cars. One of the dresses, a silver bejewelled number, was seen getting packed as well.
While the couple has been keeping mum about their marriage plans, their relatives and friends have confirmed that they will indeed tie the knot on Sunday, January 24 in Alibaug's The Mansion House. Varun's uncle Anil had confirmed the wedding date. “My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it,” Anil told SpotboyE. It is being said that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan.
Earlier in an interview, Varun had said that 2021 may be the year he and Natasha seal the deal. He said that provided the Covid-19 situation gets better, he and Natasha might just tie the knot.
"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said in an interview to Filmfare magazine.
The two are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for many yea. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him 'more than (he) can ever imagine'.
Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
