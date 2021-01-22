IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The bride and her wedding trousseau leave for Alibaug. See pics
Natasha Dalal seen stepping out of her house to leave for her wedding in Alibaug.
Natasha Dalal seen stepping out of her house to leave for her wedding in Alibaug.
bollywood

Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The bride and her wedding trousseau leave for Alibaug. See pics

As preparations for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding gain steam, the bride was spotted leaving her house in Mumbai for the wedding venue in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST

Ahead of her wedding with actor Varun Dhawan, fashion designer Natasha Dalal was seen leaving her house for the wedding venue in Alibaug. Natasha and her family were seen outside their home, getting ready to leave.

Natasha was seen in a white jumpsuit and white mask, carrying a green handbag. Her mother and other family members were also seen getting into cars and preparing for the festivities. A few staff members were also seen carrying large dresses in bags, perhaps Natasha's wedding outfit, and putting them in cars. One of the dresses, a silver bejewelled number, was seen getting packed as well.


While the couple has been keeping mum about their marriage plans, their relatives and friends have confirmed that they will indeed tie the knot on Sunday, January 24 in Alibaug's The Mansion House. Varun's uncle Anil had confirmed the wedding date. “My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it,” Anil told SpotboyE. It is being said that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Salman Khan.


Earlier in an interview, Varun had said that 2021 may be the year he and Natasha seal the deal. He said that provided the Covid-19 situation gets better, he and Natasha might just tie the knot.

"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said in an interview to Filmfare magazine.

Also read: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik finally reveal daughter's name. Here's what it means

The two are childhood sweethearts and have been dating for many yea. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun spoke at length about how he fell for Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
bollywood

Paparazzi congratulate Varun on upcoming wedding with Natasha, watch his reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on January 24.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on January 24.
bollywood

This is where Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to marry on January 24. Latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place at a beach resort in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Natasha Dalal seen stepping out of her house to leave for her wedding in Alibaug.
Natasha Dalal seen stepping out of her house to leave for her wedding in Alibaug.
bollywood

Ahead of wedding with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal leaves for Alibaug

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:53 AM IST
As preparations for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding gain steam, the bride was spotted leaving her house in Mumbai for the wedding venue in Alibaug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
The makers of Rashmi Rocket shared a new still from the film. No Time To Kill will now release on October 2021.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Rashmi Rocket's new still, No Time To Die's release delayed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: The makers of Rashmi Rocket have shared a new still featuring Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Pianyuli. The release of Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die has been postponed yet again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Aryaana G has collaborated with American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis on single titled Stockholm Syndrome.
Singer Aryaana G has collaborated with American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis on single titled Stockholm Syndrome.
bollywood

Singer Aryaana G: I’m not the biggest fan of the newer age Bollywood dance music

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Mumbai-born-LA based singer Aryaana G says there are some changes she would like to see in the Indian music scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kajol stars in web film, Tribhanga
Actor Kajol stars in web film, Tribhanga
bollywood

Kajol: I don’t see an ageist issue in Bollywood, it is all in your head

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Actor Kajol says she firmly believes that as long as you don’t adhere to and give in to people’s perception about you, things work out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suswagatam Khushamadeed stars Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif in lead roles.
Suswagatam Khushamadeed stars Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif in lead roles.
bollywood

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed: Salman has this to say about Isabelle, Pulkit pairing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Salman Khan was full of praise for the latest Bollywood onscreen duo - Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat - in the new stills of upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for how he played the match despite his father's recent death.
Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for how he played the match despite his father's recent death.
bollywood

Dharmendra is proud of Mohammed Siraj for playing match despite father's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Dharmendra has shared an emotional note on Twitter, dedicated to cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The actor is proud of how Siraj continued to play despite his father's recent death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in prominent roles.
Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli in prominent roles.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:01 AM IST
A new still from the upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, was shared by Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and the makers of the film. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared some hilarious pictures of herself and her family with a Bernie Sanders twist. She tagged Nick Jonas, her mother, her brother and the team of The White Tiger in her posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput: Street in Delhi to be named after the late actor

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Street in New Delhi will be named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor, who died in June last year, would have turned 35 on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan has shared a new social media post.
Suhana Khan has shared a new social media post.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shows off her jewellery collection in blingy new pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new picture on Instagram Stories, showing off her necklace collection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh shared precious memories with him.
Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh shared precious memories with him.
bollywood

Sushant’s niece shares unseen photos from family album on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:12 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's niece, Mallika Singh, shared precious memories with him on his birth anniversary. She said that she misses him ‘more than (he) can ever imagine’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has indicated that her vacation is about to end.
Mira Rajput has indicated that her vacation is about to end.
bollywood

Mira Rajput savours 'last sunset' of Goa trip with Shahid Kapoor, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared new pictures from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor. See her latest posts here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut slams Twitter for justifying restriction of her account

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut criticised Twitter after a representative justified temporary restriction of her account, citing her now-deleted anti-Tandav tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
bollywood

Anil didn't want to play Priyanka’s dad as they were once offered romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
Krishna Shroff poses for a special birthday post.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses in 'birthday suit', Disha Patani is in awe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • Actor Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna, has shared a special post on her 28th birthday, and Disha Patani is in awe. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP