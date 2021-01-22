Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have come up with a sweet but powerful name for their baby daughter. The couple have decided to name their daughter Khai.

Gigi made the reveal in the most subtle way by changing her Instagram bio to add 'Khai's mom'. Little Khai has made rare appearances on Gigi and Zayn's social media. Her parents never show her face in pictures but are often seen showering her with kisses and cuddles.

Gigi made a slight change to her Instagram bio.





Their fans have been celebrating the name reveal on social media. Some of them even figured out the meaning behind the baby's name. One fan wrote that Khai means 'crowned' Arabic. Zayn is of British-Pakistani origin while Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid is from Palestine.

Sharing their thoughts on the name, one fan wrote, "Khai Malik Hadid, you're so lucky for the family you have, please take care of them, we love you we love you without meeting yetSparkling heart," wrote one. "Welcome to zquad, khai ! here you will always have your source of infinite love," wrote another.

Everything was clear all the time



Khai in decoration

Initials on the license plate

Tattoo pic.twitter.com/3wSsmeGIt1 — Bᵢₐ Nobody is listening (@zjmzt4n) January 22, 2021





A few fans also spotted that Zayn had a tattoo of 'Khai' written on his wrist in Arabic. Their car number plate also bears their initials: GZK.

Recently, Gigi even celebrated Zayn's birthday with a thoughtful post. She took to Instagram and gave a rare look into their relationship and life as new parents to their daughter.

The post featured two photos, featuring a never-before-seen photo of her and Zayn, plus an illustration of him with their baby girl. Gigi wrote alongside the post, "Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special."

"Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day," she added.

Also read:

Earlier in December, Gigi had revealed to her followers that she has returned to work for the first time since giving birth. In a video shared on her Instagram Stories showed the new mom filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa. Hadid wrote, "Would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr." "BACK IN THE OFFICE," she added in the caption.

