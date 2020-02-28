Deepika Padukone on not taking up films in Hollywood after xXx: ‘It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood’

bollywood

In her 13 years in Bollywood, right from Om Shanti Om (2007) to Padmaavat (2018), Deepika Padukone’s choice of films has reflected her clarity of mind. The 34-year-old takes her time, often pausing while answering questions, but one can rest assured that she won’t mince any words. With a busy 2020 ahead, including a remake of Hollywood film, The Intern (2015), which she’s also producing, and a yet-untitled Shakun Batra film, the actor talks to us about Bollywood’s evolution. Excerpts:

A lot has changed since you made your debut — especially with more female-fronted films being made, and female actors turning producers. Is the difference very stark now?

It is... But my very first film, Om Shanti Om, was with a female director (Farah Khan). We have come a long way, at least in terms of the roles being written for women. Also, there are more female technicians. I think that’s also a function of women now being more comfortable with choosing this as a profession. More women want to be independent… and then there’s the broadening of the understanding of the film industry. There was a lot of stigma earlier as far as the film industry was concerned, specifically regarding women. There were all kinds of perceptions about the safety of women in this field. A lot of things have evolved and changed. Women are confident of following their hearts. I know so many women who have given up big corporate jobs to become writers and work in creative fields. There’s a lot more open-mindedness today. The kind of roles, even from an actor’s perspective… the roles I am being offered today vis-à-vis 10 years ago, definitely things have changed.

At a press conference recently, you were told ‘Ranveer sir bhi ek tarah se producer hain kyunki ghar ka paisa laga hua hai’, implying that the films you produce are then your ‘home productions’. You had to clarify ‘Mere khud ke paise hain’.

I do understand there are several things to it — one is to, at an event like that, look for a sensational headline. The other thing is the deep-rooted understanding that a woman can be, or rather cannot be financially independent! Or a woman is always dependent on her male, whether it’s her father, partner or husband! To be able to do certain jobs that for years we have always understood or assumed only a man can do… I think there were multiple layers to that question. There is that thing of maybe their own understanding, maybe of the fact that women cannot be financially independent. Without meaning it, it ended up being a very layered question.

You are doing the remake of a Hollywood film. But after xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017) you didn’t take up films in the West. Are you looking for more Hollywood projects?

I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. If that is out of the United States or another part of the world, I am happy to explore that too. For me, it’s always been content. I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it’s about the character and role, and of course, the film. It’s not like I’m actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek.

There are rumours that you are going to star in Krrish 4?

That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him.

