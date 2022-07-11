Dhanush makes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling LOL at The Gray Man press con with story of how he landed the film. Watch

Actor Dhanush, who makes his international debut with the Russo Brothers film The Gray Man, has revealed that he didn’t know how he ended up being part of the film in a post-screening press conference in Los Angeles. He went on to add that he was super thrilled to learn and explore from the opportunity. (Also read: Russo Brothers, IMDb post Dhanush's poster from The Gray Man as angry desi fans throng their Instagram pages)

Dhanush plays a small but pivotal role in the film. Apparently, he plays an assassin with hardly any dialogues. When asked about being part of the project and how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said: “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.”

Dhanush’s response got everyone in the room burst out into laughter, including his co-stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. He further added: “I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

Not long ago, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon.”

Talking about his role, they had said, “He plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform,” they said.

On being signed for The Gray Man, Dhanush had said in a statement which read, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”

Dhanush currently awaits the release of his Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

