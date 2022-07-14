Dhanush on shooting action scenes in The Gray Man: ‘Just one week before the shoot, I sprained my neck’

Actor Dhanush, who is awaiting the release of his Hollywood film The Gray Man, has opened up on the experience of shooting the action sequences in the Russo Brothers-directed movie. The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix on July 22. Dhanush said that he sprained his neck, while filming for the project, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas. Read more: Fans hail Dhanush’s new 'mullet' look from The Gray Man screening in Los Angeles

In The Gray Man, Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San. He hardly has any dialogues in the movie.In a virtual press conference with foreign press on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Dhanush opened up on the challenges the film offered him. He said he felt like a newcomer all over again, while shooting forThe Gray Man.

“I had a great time understanding how Hollywood works. I’ve done about 50 films – 22 years of work in the Indian film industry. You often don’t get the chance to feel like a newcomer. The first time, it all happens in a blur. You don’t realise what’s happening. This time, I had an opportunity to look at myself like a newcomer. It was really amazing.” Dhanush said.

Sharing his experience of shooting the action sequences, Dhanush said he had sprained his neck, while filming. “It’s funny. Just one week before the shoot, I sprained my neck. So, a month and a half were spent training and then one week before we start filming, I sprained it and was like ‘What am I going to do?!’ The physio had just a week’s time to get me ready to match Ana’s speed [laughs]. But somehow, they found a way to make me fit for the stunt sequence,” he said.

Not long ago, the director duo Russo Brothers spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon,” the duo said. Talking about his role, the duo added, “He plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform.”

