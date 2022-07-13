Fans hail Dhanush’s new 'mullet' look from The Gray Man screening in Los Angeles

Actor Dhanush made a splash at the screening of forthcoming Netflix film The Gray Man earlier this week in Los Angeles. In a dark blue suit and sporting a new hairstyle, Dhanush earned a lot of praise from fans for his new look. He makes his international debut with this The Russo Brothers' film which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas in key roles. Also Read: The Gray Man: Dhanush gives a tough fight to Ryan Gosling in new clip, fans say its a 'cakewalk for him'. Watch

In the film, which premieres on Netflix July 22, Dhanush plays a small but pivotal role. He will be seen as an assassin but with hardly any lines.

Several fans heaped praise on Dhanush’s new look, a dark mullet. One fan wrote: “Man of style (sic).” Another fan wrote in Tamil: “He’s killing it with this hairstyle (sic).” One more fan wrote: “That funk (sic).” A lot of fans pointed out that Dhanush’s style and swagger is on point.

On Monday, Dhanush spoke at the post-screening press conference in Los Angeles about how he ended up being part of the project. When asked about how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.” Dhanush’s response got everyone in the room to burst into laughter, including his co-stars.

He further added, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

Not long ago, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon.”

Talking about his role, they had said, “He plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform,” they said.

