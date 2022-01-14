Did a Tik Tok video leak the return of a ‘dead’ Eternals character to the MCU?

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe usually keeps a tight lid on spoilers and leaks, a new Tik Tok video may have spoiled an upcoming surprise return for a character that has been ‘killed’ the movie.

Last year’s Marvel multi-starrer Eternals, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, introduced the audiences to the titular race of immortals. In the film’s final moments, the strongest Eternal Ikaris--played by Richard Madden--is overcome by guilt for having betrayed his teammates. He is shown to have killed himself by flying into the sun. Ajak, played Salma Hayek, and Gilgamesh (Donnie Lee) was also killed in the movie.

But as per multiple reports, a new Tik Tok video posted by the sister of a crew member seems to suggested Ikaris may be alive and will return to the MCU soon. Emmy Kennard, known on social media as emmytriggerzzz, posted a video on Tik Tok with a caption, “When your brother is a stunt double and his next job is a character coming back into the MCU.”

Emmy’s brother Joe Kennard is a stuntman, who has been Richard Madden’s stunt double not just in the MCU but also on the upcoming Amazon series Citadel. Joe worked with Richard on Eternals and has, so far, not worked as a stunt double for any other actor in the MCU. Therefore, many fans are connecting Joe’s association with Ikaris and his sister’s caption to imply that Ikaris will indeed return to the MCU. However, there is no official word on this from the Marvel bosses yet.

Last year, speaking at a press conference ahead of Eternals release, Richard had spoken about what it felt like playing the powerful character. “I really loved it (playing Ikaris in Eternals). I’m kind of used to playing lovers often, and to play someone who is such a soldier but is completely driven by love, all his decisions are driven by love and it’s actually him that’s wrestling with that.”

Marvel hasn’t confirmed whether Eternals is getting a sequel but given that part 1 ended on that Harry cliffhanger, it is likely. However, there is no official date on the same. Apart from Richard Madden, Eternals also starred Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Donnie Lee.

Richard Madden will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video's sci-fi series Citadel, which also stars Priyanka Chopra.

