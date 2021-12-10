Priyanka Chopra gets all serious as she films Citadel in London park, Richard Madden shoots in the rain. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for the spy series Citadel, co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. Several pictures from her latest shoot in London has surfaced online in which she is seen with one of her co-stars in a park. Many photos of actor Richard Madden has also emerged as he too was filming for the series.

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a trench coat over a white coat. In one of the photos, as she took off the trench coat, she was seen in an all-black outfit--a black top and pants. She wore her hair in a braided ponytail, had sunglasses and opted for boots. She was seen in a conversation with Roland Moller and later walking with him.

In a different set of pictures, her Citadel co-star Richard Madden was also seen busy shooting. In one of the pictures, he was seen wincing and looking up while holding his right wrist. He wore a suede jacket over a turtleneck sweater and pants. Richard, seemingly shooting in the rain, also opted for boots.

Earlier this week, Priyanka too had shared her pictures in the same outfit. She posed with her dogs in London's Hyde Park. She captioned her post, "Bring-your-pups-to-work day #citadel (picture credit) - @emeraldlily__."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick. In the film, she will essay the role of Sati.

A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, the fourth film of The Matrix franchise will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on December 22 this year.

Priyanka also has Jim Strouse's Text For You. Along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits. She also has Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zara along with actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.