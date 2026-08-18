Did Hayden Panettiere plan to see her daughter in Ukraine before death? All we know as stunning details emerge

Hayden Panettiere had intended to visit her daughter, Kaya, in Ukraine before her untimely passing at the age of 36 on Sunday afternoon.

Erick Orellana, Hayden Panettiere's friend, shared her love for her daughter Kaya, highlighting her struggles with mental health and custody decisions

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“I last saw her a few months ago,” stated Erick Orellana, the hairstylist and close friend of the Heroes alum, in an exclusive interview with Page Six on Monday.

"She was talking about how she wanted to take a vacation, and that she wanted to go and see her daughter. Her daughter was always her absolute priority. She loved her so much."

Erick Orellana opens up about Hayden Panettiere's bond with daughter

Deep Dive What were Hayden Panettiere's intentions regarding visiting her daughter in Ukraine before her death? Hayden Panettiere planned to visit her daughter Kaya in Ukraine before her passing. She had spoken about wanting to take a vacation and see her daughter, who was her absolute priority. Why did Hayden Panettiere relinquish custody of her daughter Kaya? Hayden Panettiere relinquished full custody of her daughter Kaya to Wladimir Klitschko amid her struggles with postpartum depression and addiction, which she described as a 'living nightmare' and 'heartbreaking.' How did Hayden Panettiere's relationship with Kaya change over time? Despite living separately, Hayden Panettiere expressed that her connection with Kaya remained 'incredibly strong.' She maintained a positive co-parenting dynamic with Klitschko and often visited Kaya in Ukraine.

Orellana, who has collaborated with Panettiere for three years, highlighted that the latter "loved spending time" with Kaya, 11, frequently showcasing the pre-teen's photographs and sharing stories about her.

Also Read: Who is Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé daughter and net worth in focus after her death

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{{^usCountry}} "Her daughter was the absolute light of her life," the stylist said. "She lit up when she spoke about her. Everything she did revolved around her." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Her daughter was the absolute light of her life," the stylist said. "She lit up when she spoke about her. Everything she did revolved around her." {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on Panettiere's tragic passing, Orellana stated, “I can't imagine that this is anything but accidental because she just loved her daughter and would never have left her.”

Where is Kaya?

Kaya has resided in Ukraine with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, who is the ex-fiancé of Panettiere, since 2018. This arrangement followed the decision of the Scream 4 actress to relinquish custody during her struggle with postpartum depression and addiction.

The actress has preserved a cordial relationship with Klitschko, with whom she was in a relationship from 2009 until 2018. Recently, she expressed her admiration for the “really intense, incredible bond” she shared with Kaya before her passing.

Hayden Panettiere spoke about Kaya

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Speaking with Jay Shetty on the On Purpose podcast in May, she said, “I go travel as much as I can. I see her. I do spend a lot of time on FaceTime with her, but we talk about really deep things.”

"That was incredibly difficult," she continued. "The fact that my child wasn't going to be with me all day, every day was … you can't put words to it. It's just a really intense feeling or multiple feelings really layered together."

On Sunday, Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed her passing to Page Six through a statement, stating, "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her on-screen. We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss."

Hayden Panettiere's health issues: New details emerge

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The star of Scream 4 was reportedly experiencing significant back issues earlier this year. Her longtime hairdresser and friend, Erick Orellana, mentioned that Panettiere was in "really severe" pain, which began to affect her mobility.

He stated, "It was even hard for her to move her legs."

In an interview with Page Six, Orellana said that she knows she faced difficulties with her back earlier this year.

Another source informed the publication that the actress appeared somewhat fatigued at times earlier this year. However, she was known to be a night owl and had several responsibilities. Panettiere occasionally dealt with anxiety and would sometimes take medication for it, which could occasionally influence her speech, Page Six reported, citing the source.

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