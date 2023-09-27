Jennifer Lawrence looks quite different in new pics, fans suspect she got fillers: ‘I’m not thrilled about it'

Actor Jennifer Lawrence attended the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection on Tuesday in Paris. Several pictures of the actor were shared on social media platforms. A section of the people have reacted amid claims that she opted for Botox or plastic surgery. (Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence ditches heels with red gown, opts for flip-flops at Cannes) New pictures of Jennifer Lawrence at the Paris fashion show have raised questions about her.

What Jennifer Lawrence wore to fashion event

For the event, Jennifer opted for a white shirt and black trousers. She also accessorised her outfit with a belt and gold hoop earrings. However, it was her face that got the internet chattering.

What internet said about her

Reacting to a picture of Jennifer at the event, a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “We need to start citizen arresting these plastic surgeons.” A tweet read, "Something looks off. And I’m not that thrilled about it. Because she didn’t need any plastic surgery or sorts." Another person commented, "Please Jennifer don't ruin yourself with Botox."

Fans come to her defense

Jennifer Lawrence poses before Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection presented Tuesday in Paris.(AP)

A few others said that it was the makeup or her face was simply swollen and that she didn't undergo any surgery. A fan said, "Her face just looks swollen. I don’t think this is a surgical or injectable procedure." A comment read, "Who said she had plastic surgery? Didn’t she recently have a baby? It’s possible she’s just carrying baby weight in her face in these photos."

Jenna Ortega, Rosalia, and Jennifer Lawrence pose for pictures.(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

An X user wrote, "Got bit by a wasp coupled with seasonal allergies." A person asked, "Is this AI?" "Her makeup artist and hair stylist need to be fired," said a person. "Is it surgery? I keep thinking that she is using a different makeup style instead," read another comment.

Who all were at the show

Apart from Jennifer, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jenna Ortega, Joseph Quinn, and Rosalia among others also attended the event. For the occasion, Charlize opted for a white shirt and glittery gold skirt. Jenna was seen in a navy blue blazer and long pleated skirt. Alexa wore a floral black bralet and sheer skirt and jacket. BLACKPINK member Jisoo wore a black mini-dress. Anya was seen in black shorts, vinyl jacket and heels.

