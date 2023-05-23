Jennifer Lawrence ditches heels with red gown, opts for flip-flops at Cannes, fans find it 'relatable'. See pics

Actor Jennifer Lawrence recently attended the ongoing 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actor appeared on the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi. For the event, Jennifer wore a red gown and paired it with black flip-flops, ditching heels. While several fans praised her, a section of the people also criticised the actor. (Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence recalls director Bryan Singer's 'hissy fits on sets') Jennifer Lawrence at the Cannes Film Festival.

In several pictures, Jennifer was seen giving different expressions as she posed for the camera. She also posed with Daniel Angeles, Justine Ciarrocchi, Sahra Mani, Hayedeh Safiyari, and Zahra for the photographers. They arrived at the premiere of the film Anatomy of a Fall. Several fan accounts shared their pictures.

Reacting to Jennifer wearing flip-flops, a fan wrote, "Very sensible. High-heeled shoes with narrow toe boxes look sexy but can cause a lot of damage on the feet, Achilles heels, lower legs and back. Let people wear what they want." A person said, "I like Jennifer... does what she wants and doesn't give an ''F' what anybody thinks. A girl after my own heart."

A comment read, "Perfect, absolutely, I’m a wedding pianist and run around barefoot in a ballgown before donning the heels." An Instagram user said, "She’s the best!" "Great. I’d wear the same. No one would even notice with that beautiful dress she’s wearing," said another fan. "She’s so down to earth and relatable guys!" commented another person.

A person however criticised her saying, "She’s back in the public eye for two seconds and already back to her shenanigans." "If she can't stand the glamour and etiquette of an important event, she better stay home!" another comment read.

Recently, Jennifer's film Bread and Roses, a documentary about the daily lives of three women after the Taliban's resurgence, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in a special screening. It has been produced by Excellent Cadaver, a production company set up by Jennifer and Justine.

Justine said how he and Jennifer decided to support women's rights after Kabul's fall and the Taliban surge back to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops. "Jen's first response was to find an Afghan filmmaker and give them a platform," he told The Hollywood Reporter. It has been directed by Sahra Mani.

