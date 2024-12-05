Did Sabrina Carpenter breakup with Barry Keoghan because he cheated? Internet is not happy with the revelations

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly called it quits. A report on People claimed that the two are young and are focused on building their careers at the present, hence the decision to go separate ways. But after the news of their breakup surfaced on social media, several reports speculated that there was more to it than was being revealed. (Also read: Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan ‘take a break’ after a year-long relationship) Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were linked in 2023.

Why did Sabrina and Barry breakup?

As per celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi, Barry was reportedly spotted with a 'semi-famous, LA based influencer (who's particularly big on tiktok).' The note shared by an anonymous user who saw Barry, was also reposted by gossip pages on X, including PopFlopHQ.

The influencer in question is believed to be Breckie Hill, a social media personality with over four million followers on TikTok. Neither Barry nor Sabrina have commented on this matter.

Internet reacts

Reacting to these rumours, several fans of the singer slammed the actor for cheating on her. One commented, “Cheating on the Sabrina Carpenter is insane brother!” Another user commented, “Honestly he did not deserve someone like Sabrina like girl you deserved better.”

A comment read, “It will always amaze me seeing horrendously ugly men cheating on the most beautiful woman you’ve ever seen.”

Many even shared a clip of Billie Eilish from a previous interview where she had said that when someone gives an ‘ugly guy a chance’ they think that they rule the world.

The 25-year-old pop star and 32-year-old Hollywood actor sparked romance rumours in early December 2023 after they were pictured dining together in Los Angeles. A month later, they seemingly confirmed their relationship as they were seen packing PDA with a “little kiss” during an LA museum visit.

Barry and Sabrina also made a splash at this year's Met Gala. He also made an appearance on her Please Please Please music video.