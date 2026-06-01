Dolph Lundgren feels He-Man has a charm that even Marvel heroes don't: 'Masters of the Universe is fairytale'| Exclusive
Ahead of the release of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, OG He-Man Dolph Lundgren revisits his 1987 original.
At 69, Dolph Lundgren has played almost every role there is. An action icon, he has been He-Man, The Punisher, the Universal Soldier, and is perhaps best known for playing the ice-cold killer Ivan Drago in the Rocky and Creed films. Ahead of the release of the Masters of the Universe reboot, the OG He-Man talks to Hindustan Times about the new film and memories of being the iconic superhero, and delivers his verdict on Nicholas Galitzine, the man taking over his mantle.
On Masters of the Universe
The original Masters of the Universe film, released in 1987, starred Dolph as Prince Adam/He-Man with Frank Langella as his nemesis, Skeletor. The reboot features Nicholas and Jared Leto in the two roles, respectively. Dolph is excited about the new film. “It feels great that the legacy is being carried on to a new generation. It's an iconic movie, and they have done a great job. I love the film, and I like Nicholas. He is fabulous with the comedy and the sensitive scenes, and he has also built himself up pretty well,” says the actor
On Nicholas Galitzine, his successor
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the upcoming film, introduces a new actor as the iconic hero. Talking about his successor, Nicholas Galitzine, Dolph says, “Nicholas is 31, I think. I was 30 when I did the picture (Masters of the Universe). I wish him all the best, and I hope he will deal with the fame and the hardships that lie ahead, the trials and tribulations he'll face.” But the veteran star is confident the young actor can pull it off. “I rate him 10 out of 10. I don't think you could find a better choice to play the comedy, sensitivity, and to look the part. It's a very difficult role, like playing Superman. There's so much expectation, but I think he has done a great job,” says the actor.
Masters of the Universe is fairtyale{{/usCountry}}
Masters of the Universe is fairtyale{{/usCountry}}
He-Man began as a toy franchise from Mattel, which led to a now-iconic animated series in the 80s and eventually the 1987 film. Now, the new film releases at a time when superhero films are a dime a dozen. But Dolph is confident that it will stand out. “Masters of the Universe has some kind of fairytale quality to it, which is unusual. Some of the other superhero pictures don't have (that). Some of the Marvel characters don't have that charming quality.”{{/usCountry}}
He-Man began as a toy franchise from Mattel, which led to a now-iconic animated series in the 80s and eventually the 1987 film. Now, the new film releases at a time when superhero films are a dime a dozen. But Dolph is confident that it will stand out. “Masters of the Universe has some kind of fairytale quality to it, which is unusual. Some of the other superhero pictures don't have (that). Some of the Marvel characters don't have that charming quality.”{{/usCountry}}
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, directed by Travis Knight, stars Nicholas in the titular role, alongside Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Morena Baccarin, and Idris Elba.