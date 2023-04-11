Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sylvester Stallone's family steps into the spotlight with surprise Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren cameo

Apr 11, 2023

Sylvester Stallone and his family are taking the reality TV world by storm with their upcoming show

Get ready for a sneak peek into the personal and professional life of Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone and his family, as Paramount+ announces the premiere of its upcoming reality show, “The Family Stallone,” set to air on May 17 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Brazil.

Sylvester Stallone is taking a swing at something new. Paramount+’s upcoming reality show, 'The Family Stallone,'

The unscripted series will introduce viewers to Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, a successful businesswoman and co-owner of Serious Skin Care, as well as their three daughters, who are all on their own unique paths. Sophia, the oldest, co-hosts the “Unwaxed” podcast with Sistine, who is an actress and model, and is working on her first feature film. Meanwhile, Scarlet is pursuing her acting career while studying at college and has previously appeared on “Tulsa King.”

The two-minute trailer offers a glimpse into the Stallone family’s day-to-day life, including their challenges and their triumphs. It also features surprise cameos from fellow actors Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren.

“The Family Stallone” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with a star-studded team of executive producers that include Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, Nadim Amiry, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer. Co-executive producers include Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray, and Jason Williams.

In the trailer, viewers can catch a glimpse of the Stallone family poking fun at their father’s desire for camera time, despite initially being the one against having a reality show. The daughters also open up about their struggles in their personal lives, including dating with a famous father.

With a premiere date set, fans of Sylvester Stallone and reality TV alike can look forward to getting an intimate look into the life of one of Hollywood’s most iconic families.

