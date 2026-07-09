Dune: Part Three trailer breakdown: Paul Atreides' empire crumbles, Duncan's shocking return and every reveal explained

Dune is heading into its darkest chapter yet. The first trailer for Dune: Part Three is finally here, giving fans their first look at how Denis Villeneuve plans to wrap up his sci-fi trilogy. Based on Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah, the film shifts the story away from Paul's rise to power and focuses on the consequences of everything he has achieved. The trailer is filled with stunning visuals, emotional moments and a few big surprises. Here's everything the trailer reveals.

A darker chapter begins

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three.

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Dune: Part Three takes place nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) claimed the throne at the end of Dune: Part Two. Now Emperor, he has achieved everything he once dreamed of, but at an unimaginable cost. A brutal holy war has swept across the galaxy in his name, and the burden of those choices is finally catching up with him.

As old allies return and powerful new enemies emerge, Paul is drawn into a dangerous conspiracy that threatens both his empire and his future. Haunted by disturbing visions and the unexpected return of someone he believed was gone forever, he must also confront a growing rift with Chani (Zendaya). Chani has never truly accepted Paul's decision to claim the throne, and the trailer makes it clear that the hurt between them hasn't faded with time. With rebellion rising and danger closing in, Paul is forced to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to protect those he loves.

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Duncan Idaho returns in a surprising way

{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest surprises in the trailer is the return of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, even though the warrior died in Dune: Part One. The trailer opens with what sounds like Duncan's voice, reflecting on the horrors committed under Paul's empire. Fans will remember that Duncan sacrificed himself while fighting the Emperor's Sardaukar soldiers to help Paul escape. So when the trailer later shows him kneeling before Paul in the Atreides throne room, the obvious question is: how is Duncan back? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest surprises in the trailer is the return of Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, even though the warrior died in Dune: Part One. The trailer opens with what sounds like Duncan's voice, reflecting on the horrors committed under Paul's empire. Fans will remember that Duncan sacrificed himself while fighting the Emperor's Sardaukar soldiers to help Paul escape. So when the trailer later shows him kneeling before Paul in the Atreides throne room, the obvious question is: how is Duncan back? {{/usCountry}}

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The answer lies in Dune's fascinating lore. This isn't the original Duncan but Hayt, a "ghola" created by the secretive Tleilaxu using cells from Duncan's dead body. His metallic-looking eyes immediately suggest that something is different about him. While his return may seem emotional at first, Hayt is actually sent to Paul as a "gift" by his enemies. His true purpose is far more dangerous, as he is meant to unsettle Paul and become part of the larger conspiracy against the Emperor.

Paul's enemies unite against him

Paul Atreides won't be fighting just one enemy. Instead, some of the most powerful forces in the universe have quietly come together to bring down his empire. Among them is Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), Paul's wife in name only. She is still loyal to her family's legacy and is expected to play an important role in the Bene Gesserit's plans by trying to bear Paul's heir.

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Meanwhile, Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) continues leading the Bene Gesserit's efforts to regain control after Paul's rise disrupted the breeding programme they spent generations building. The trailer also offers the first look at the influential Spacing Guild through Guild Navigator Edric. His ability to see the future allows the group to hide its plans from Paul's own visions, giving the conspiracy a major advantage.

Another key player is Scytale (Robert Pattinson), the shape-shifting Face Dancer from the Tleilaxu. He is someone whose loyalties are unclear, making him one of the story's most dangerous and unpredictable figures.

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho.

The next generation of House Atreides

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The trailer also offers a glimpse into the future of House Atreides. In one of the emotional moments, Paul and Chani talk about what they would name their child, Ghanima if it's a girl and Leto if it's a boy, in memory of Paul's father. It's a brief conversation, but one that carries plenty of meaning for fans of Frank Herbert's novels, as these children go on to play an important role in the larger Dune story. The characters will be portrayed by newcomers Ida Brooke and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, who is Jason Momoa's son.

The deadly Stone Burner makes its debut

One of the biggest moments in the trailer is the first glimpse of the Stone Burner, a banned weapon with destruction on the scale of an atomic bomb. It's one of the most dangerous weapons in the Dune universe and plays a major role in the story.

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The Stone Burner also releases intense radiation that can leave people blind. The trailer appears to tease exactly that, showing Paul walking alone through Arrakeen at night after seemingly losing his eyesight.

Alia has grown into a powerful leader

After only briefly appearing at the end of Dune: Part Two, Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides has a much bigger presence this time around. The trailer shows Alia all grown up and playing a key role in Paul's empire. She is seen leading prayers and standing by her brother as one of his most trusted figures. It's also one of the clearest signs of the film's time jump, showing how much the world and its characters have changed since the last movie.

Release and cast details

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Dune: Part Three features a star-studded cast led by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is a Legendary Pictures production presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. It will arrive exclusively in theatres and IMAX across North America on December 18, 2026, with the international rollout beginning on December 16, 2026.