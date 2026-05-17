Dutton Ranch Episodes 1, 2: Why Rip dumps body, how Carter's romance could be a problem - explained

Dutton Ranch takes no time to throw Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler back into chaos. The first two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff by Paramount+ received appreciation soon after they dropped. The spinoff begins with Beth and Rip attempting to build a quieter life in Montana before a devastating wildfire destroys their property. The situation forces the couple to relocate to South Texas. Dutton Ranch Episodes 1 and 2 introduced murder, ranch wars and Carter’s risky romance as Beth and Rip attempted to rebuild their lives in Texas. (Instagram)

After arriving in Rio Paloma, Beth and Rip purchase the former Edwards Ranch and try to restart their lives alongside Carter. However, the purchase of new ranch quickly drags them into another ranch conflict involving Beulah Jackson and her powerful 10 Petal ranch.

Also read: Dutton Ranch cast: How much are actors earning; are there crossovers from Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone and more

Why Rip secretly dumps Wes’ body The central turning point of the initial episodes revolves around Wes, a cowboy connected to the Jackson family. Rob-Will, Beulah Jackson’s son, murders Wes and leaves the body on the land that was bought by Beth and Rip.

By the end of Episode 1, Rip spots the disturbed earth and discovers the body of Wes. Rip quietly disposed the body by himself without informing the authorities.

The decision reflects Rip’s long-established instinct to protect his family before anything else. Reporting the murder could directly connect Beth and Rip to a violent situation involving the Jackson family, and the newly established ranch might come immediate suspicion. The move also signals that even after leaving Yellowstone, Rip still follows the survival rules rather than the legal ones.

Episode 2 further expands the tension surrounding the murder as Joaquin pushes for Rob-Will to face consequences while the Jackson family attempts to keep the situation under control. Rip’s secret disposal of the body creates another hidden danger that could later explode into a larger conflict.