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Dutton Ranch: Dutton family tree expands as Yellowstone-verse grows more complex

The Dutton Ranch expands Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone-verse, revealing connections between modern Duttons and their ancestors from 1883 and 1923.

May 14, 2026 01:23 am IST
By HT US Desk
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With Dutton Ranchset to arrive, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone‑verse is getting even more complex. Fans are learning exactly how the modern Duttons in Dutton Ranch and The Madison connect back to the characters in 1883 and 1923, and how far the family lineage stretches.

How the Dutton family tree is laid out

The Dutton clan now spans seven generations. (X/@Cooperativa)

The latest visual tree shows that the Dutton clan now spans seven generations. Its original founders were James and Margaret Dutton in 1883 and it ends with the current ranch‑holding Duttons in the present timeline.

A writer who mapped the lineage for Screen Rant said, “At the center of the Yellowstone universe is the Dutton family… the family feels like a more modern‑day version of the Targaryens.” The same breakdown explains how Elsa, John Sr., and Spencer all branch out from James and Margaret, while later generations like Jack and John II tie in with Kevin Costner'sJohn Dutton III.

Also Read | How Landman fits into the Yellowstone universe: Billy Bob Thornton explains

Fans have also pointed out that the tree makes it easier to see why certain characters get special focus. A commenter on The Pioneer Woman’s coverage of the tree wrote, “The more I trace the lines back, the more sense it makes that the new spinoff focuses on the ones who are literally marked as the ‘last’ on the family chart.” Another fan said, “It’s like a playbook for the future of the universe; if the tree shows a branch dying off, you know the show will probably try to revive it in the next project.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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