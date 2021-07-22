Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Dwayne Johnson won't be part of Fast and Furious films, reacts to Vin Diesel's comment on feud: 'I laughed hard'
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel had a fall out during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious.
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel had a fall out during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious.
Dwayne Johnson won't be part of Fast and Furious films, reacts to Vin Diesel's comment on feud: 'I laughed hard'

Dwayne Johnson has confirms he will not return to Fast and Furious franchise in any of their future ventures. He also reacted to a "tough love" comment by Vin Diesel.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:01 PM IST

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won't be appearing in future Fast and Furious films.

Dwayne, who plays Luke Hobbs in the franchise, had a fall out with lead star Vin Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of latest instalment, Fast and Furious 9.

Vin recently said it was his "tough love" act that enabled Dwayne to perform better in the movies.

Asked about Vin's comments, Dwayne told The Hollywood Reporter, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that."

The actor then added, "And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Vin had addressed the beef between Dwayne and him in a Men’s Health interview and said, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."

Dwayne first played Luke Hobbs in 2011's Fast Five and later returned for Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

He also starred in the franchise's spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, co-starring Jason Statham, who reprised his role of Deckard Shaw from the long-running series.

