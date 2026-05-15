Elon Musk slams Christopher Nolan for casting Lupita Nyong'o as 'race-swapped' Helen in The Odyssey: 'Insult to Homer'

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, has been facing considerable backlash on social media for its casting choices. At its centre are the casting of Elliot Page and Lupita Nyong'o. The latter plays Helen of Troy in the film. Many social media users have criticised casting a black woman to play a character from ancient Greece, while others have defended the choice saying Odyssey is a work of fiction, open for interpretation. Elon Musk has criticised Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey.

Now, Tesla CEO and world's richest man Elon Musk has also waded into the controversy, criticising Nolan and saying he has ‘race-swapped’ characters as ‘he wants awards’. Musk owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where much of the discourse around The Odyssey is taking place.

The controversy began after Nolan confirmed that Lupita would portray Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the epic adaptation of Homer's classic poem.