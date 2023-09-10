Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's family day out at the US Open with their two children

The US Open was a family affair for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who brought their two daughters, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, to watch the tennis matches on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: British actress Emily Blunt (L) and American actor and filmmaker John Krasinski (R) look on during the Men's Singles Semifinal match between Ben Shelton of the United States and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Day Twelve of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The family of four was seen in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, enjoying the thrilling games. Blunt, 40, was very expressive throughout the event, cheering and shouting at times.

The kids were having fun too, drinking beverages and cuddling with their parents.

Violet, who wore a blue floral print dress, sat on her dad’s lap, while Hazel, who wore a baseball cap, talked with her mom during the breaks.

The outing comes as Blunt is taking a year off from acting to focus on being a mom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: American actor and filmmaker John Krasinski looks on during the Men's Singles Semifinal match between Ben Shelton of the United States and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Day Twelve of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

In July, the “Jungle Cruise” actress opened up about the challenges of balancing her career and motherhood on the Table For Two podcast.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know,'” Blunt said.

“But this year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little."

The 40-year-old actress said she wants to be there for more of the everyday moments with her kids.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: British actress Emily Blunt looks on during the Men's Singles Semifinal match between Ben Shelton of the United States and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on Day Twelve of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones,” she said, adding that some “intense” and “time-consuming” projects last year took a toll on her family life and made her rethink her work-life balance.

“The ones that are time-consuming I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” she continued.

While Blunt confessed to feeling “guilt” when she has to be away from her daughters for work, her husband of 13 years sees her as a supermom.

In June, Krasinski, 43, told E! News that his wife was “being the hero at home,” saying her support was essential while he was busy filming four seasons of his hit series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

“Her support through this show is what’s made it possible for me,” Krasinski said.

“Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn’t abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot.”

As for her kids, Blunt recently joked that they are not impressed by her Hollywood career; they just see her as “Mom.”

“When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it … I’m like, ‘Who’s that?’” she said in a cover interview for Harper’s BAZAAR UK’s July/August issue.

“And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, ‘Oh, there’s Mama,’ but it’s not exciting for them.”

“What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming,” she added.