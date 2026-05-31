Emily Blunt reveals why she said no to AI while filming a key scene in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to make its way into nearly every aspect of modern life, Emily Blunt remains deeply wary of the technology. The actor recently revealed that she is “terrified” of AI and even decided to avoid relying on it while filming a pivotal sequence in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day. This is not the first time Emily Blunt has voiced concerns about artificial intelligence. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt terrified of AI During an appearance on Hot Ones, Emily opened up about a key sequence in Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi film. The scene called for her character to produce otherworldly sounds that did not appear human. While artificial intelligence was considered as a possible tool to achieve the effect, Emily revealed that she ultimately chose a different approach.

Emily said, “It’s a four-minute one that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s (her character) gradually sort of disintegrating. There were various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some really strange sounds.”

Instead, the actor opted to record the sound organically, as she puts, “I said maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds. And it’s what we did. I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing strange sounds. The sound designer went away and created that weird sound.”