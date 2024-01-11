Emmy Awards 2023: When and where to watch the awards and pre-ceremony red carpet live on TV and streaming

In January 2024, the television landscape gears up for its most significant event, as the Emmy Awards make a triumphant return to honour the creative minds behind captivating stories. Recognizing the outstanding contributions of writers, directors, actors, and craftspeople who have enthralled global audiences throughout the past year, this prestigious event takes center stage. An Emmy Trophy(AFP)

The 75th anniversary of the live ceremony will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, promising a night of celebration and recognition for the industry's finest talent.

As the nominations were revealed, certain frontrunners emerged. Succession took the lead with an impressive 27 nominations, while The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso also garnered multiple nods.

Where to Watch Emmys 2023 Live on TV?

Tune in for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Catch the excitement as the Emmy Awards unfold, with a coast-to-coast live telecast on the Fox network starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch/Stream Emmys 2023 online?

If you miss the live broadcast, Hulu offers a streaming option for the Emmy Awards starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. For those eager to witness the glamour and celebrity interviews from the red carpet, there are multiple avenues to experience the star-studded arrivals:

PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 75th Emmy Awards will be available on Jan. 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET on People.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

Emmys Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 15, followed by EMMYS Live from E! at 6:00 p.m. ET on the network.

Where to watch Emmys 2023 in India?

In India, catch the live broadcast of the Emmy Awards on Lionsgate Play on Tuesday, January 16, starting at 6:30 AM IST.