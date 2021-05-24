Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Eternals teaser: Marvel teases Indian-style wedding, Harish Patel's scene with Angelina Jolie. Watch
The teaser for Eternals has been released. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Glimpses from the Eternals teaser.

Marvel on Monday released the first teaser for Eternals, the studio's new superhero movie, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden in pivotal roles.

The teaser confirms that the film is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. In a voice-over, it is revealed that the Eternals have remained in hiding since the dawn of time. The teaser gives glimpses of several moments, including a wedding in true Indian style, a dance sequence, and the conflict that finally forces the Eternals to reveal themselves to the world.

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now," a voice says. The teaser also gives a better look at Indian actor Harish Patel's character in the movie.

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, "South Asia, in particular, is very much a part of the conversation, and a part of things we've already announced and already shot. I'm excited to have the world see it. But I'm becoming oddly acquainted with Indian film choreography, based on a number of different projects we're working on."

In a discussion with director Barry Jenkins for Variety, Chloé confessed she was eager to work with Marvel. "I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there I wanted to make a Marvel movie, and the right project came to me. I just wanted to work with that team. Again, back to world-building. It is my favourite thing," she said.

Also Read: Daisy Head joins Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page in Dungeons and Dragons film adaptation

Eternals is slated to release on November 5. Marvel also has other movies in the pipeline. These include Black Widow (July 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 2022), The Marvels (November 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 2023).

