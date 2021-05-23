Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Daisy Head joins Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page in Dungeons and Dragons film adaptation
Daisy Head (left) and Jessie Mei Li in Shadow and Bone (2021)
Daisy Head joins Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page in Dungeons and Dragons film adaptation

Dungeons and Dragons film adaptation's other cast members include Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Actor Daisy Head, who currently features in the Netflix series Shadow and Bone, is set to star in the big-screen adaptation of the popular fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.

According to Deadline, the actor joins previously announced cast members Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis.

Dungeons and Dragons is known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie and reversals of fortune. The game famously uses multisided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master.

Game Night filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the as-yet untitled film from a script they co-wrote.

Paramount Pictures is co-producing and co-financing the movie with Hasbro, the boardgame company behind Dungeons and Dragons, and production house eOne.

Jeremy Latcham and Hasbro's Brian Goldner are attached as producers. Production is officially underway.


