Eternals video: Harish Patel introduces ‘original superheroes’ in his best look yet from movie. Watch

Marvel Studios released a new promo of their upcoming film Eternals and it features Harish Patel's best look yet from the movie. The Indian actor has so far had blink-and-miss moments in the Eternals trailers and videos.

However, the new video features a scene in which Harish has a line as well. The promo, titled Eternals in 60 Seconds, featured the star cast Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lia Mchugh, Angelina Jolie and Lauren Ridloff giving a brief description of the film within a minute.

Dating back to the Big Bang and the universe coming into existence, the cast reveals that Celestials created the Eternals, who Harish, in a scene from the movie, dubs as the ‘original superheroes’. “The infinity stones show up maybe, I don't know,” a confused Kumail adds.

Suddenly the Deviants emerge and threaten the Earth, and the Eternals head to Earth to save humanity from extinction. “You're welcome,” Salma announces. Fast forward to hundred years later, the Eternals break up after eradicating the last few Deviants wandering the Earth while Thanos and Avengers clash.

“Thanos destroys half of all life in the universe,” Angelina says, with clips from Avengers: Infinity War playing out. “But the Avengers save the day and bring everyone back,” Gemma adds, as fans get a glimpse of Iron Man and Thor.

However, Deviants re-emerge after the Snap and the new Marvel movie will revolve around the Eternals protecting the Earth from its new threat.

Eternals premiered in Los Angeles earlier this month. While the leading cast of the movie was present, Harish had not attended. A couple of days later, it was revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. "I am here in the USA since October 7. I was all ready to fly down to LA on the 17th to attend the red carpet premiere on the 18th. But unfortunately, my report taken on the 16th showed me Positive for Covid-19 and I could not fly to LA and missed the red carpet. Disney tried their best and brought me to the US, but man proposes, God disposes. I am presently quarantined in my daughter’s house in US whose family was also ready to attend the premiere with me," he told News18.

