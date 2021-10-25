Eternals first reviews: Marvel film dubbed 'most disappointing' MCU movie

The international reviews of Eternals have been released and it has received mixed reactions. While many reviews were not in the favour of the Marvel film, a few did enjoy Eternals. The Marvel movie premiered in Los Angeles last week.

The 26th film in the MCU, Eternals is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. Actors such as Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie star in the film.

In his review for Forbes, Scott Mendelson wrote, “More than any previous MCU movie, Eternals feels like ‘just a superhero movie’ and a ‘We’re running out of characters’ movie. Both credit-cookie scenes will require an explainer, and the first one reeks of a kind of desperation I’ve never seen from Hollywood’s biggest franchise. Considering the years of ‘DC Films versus Marvel’ online handwringing, to the point where Hollywood burned itself down chasing Marvel’s triumphs, it’s quite ironic that one of Marvel’s biggest misses is in an attempt to mimic their biggest rival.”

The Guardian's Steve Rose wrote, “There’s just too much going on: it’s all headed towards yet another “race against time to stop the really bad thing happening” climax. It’s not exactly boring – there’s always something new to behold – but nor it is particularly exciting, and it lacks the breezy wit of Marvel’s best movies.”

Joshua Rivera from Polygon, in his review, called the Marvel movie a ‘mess’ and added that Eternals ‘isn’t bold, merely incongruous.’ BCC reviewer Nicholas Barber also seemed unimpressed. They wrote, “Eternals may not be the worst of Marvel's movies, but it's undoubtedly the most disappointing.”

However, David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter noted that ‘depth of feeling helps counter the choppy storytelling.’ Owen Gleiberman from Variety also praised Chloé's craft by saying, “She’s a master craftswoman, and Eternals, while too long (157 minutes? really?), is a squarely fun and gratifying watch.”

Eternals is set to release on November 5 in India. Releasing a day after Diwali, the Marvel movie is set to clash with Bollywood film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.