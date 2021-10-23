Eternals: New video shows more desi wedding scenes featuring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and others

Marvel Studios have released a new featurette for Eternals ahead of the film's release on November 5. The new video focusses on director Chloe Zhao's vision for the film and how she wanted to combine the film's epic scale with intimate stories of its characters.

The video also includes clips from behind the scenes as the cast and crew shot for the movie amid beautiful landscapes. Talking about the movie, the Oscar-winner said, "I came into the film as a filmmaker who wants to tell a story, but also a fan. So my vision of the film is how can we capture something so epic and intimate at the same time and how to have these moments coexist in the film.”

Chloe's actors in the movie--Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Brain Tree Henry and Lauren Ridloff--speak about working with her and what she brings to the franchise. About why she chose to film the movie in real landscapes, she said, “You want to see the character in relationship with the world behind them." She gave examples of scenes featuring Sersi and Kingo.

The clips in the video show a desi wedding between Richard Madden's Ikaris and Gemma Chan's Sersi. They have garlands around their necks and they touch their foreheads to each other. Gemma is seen in a saree while Richard is wearing a kurta. A following scene also shows other from the cast cooing at their romance. Salma Hayek is in a blue ghaghra choli, Kumail in a purple shirt and dhoti while Angelina is wearing a white dress.

In the film, the Eternals are a group of aliens who have lived on Earth and secretly guided humanity for 7,000 years. The film had its world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles this week. Indian actor Harish Patel also stars in the movie.