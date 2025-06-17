F1 director Joseph Kosinski says crash scenes in Brad Pitt film are ‘inspired by real-life events’: We worked very hard

Film director Joseph Kosinski revealed that almost all the intense crash scenes in his upcoming film F1, which stars Brad Pitt in the lead, are "inspired by real-life events", reported Variety. At the New York City premiere, Joseph admitted that he spent a year on the film's "storyboarding". (Also Read | Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon giggle on date night at F1 premiere in New York. See pics) Brad Pitt plays an ageing driver in F1, a sports drama.

"Almost every situation in this film is inspired by real-life events. The crash in Vegas and other places. We worked very hard, spent a year storyboarding the movie. We have a great crew, shoot it piece by piece and we didn't quit it until we got it right," said Joseph Kosinski while talking to Variety.

Joseph recently opened up about the casting of actor Brad Pitt in his upcoming racing drama movie F1 rather than Tom Cruise, with whom he has collaborated in superhit films such as Oblivion and Top Gun: Maverick.

A question was recently posed by GQ magazine, as quoted by Variety, to director Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who started developing the Brad-starring racing movie while they were in post-production on Tom's 1.4 billion USD-grossing blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

The director said that Tom is a little more "scaring" than Brad Pitt when it comes to shooting stunt scenes in the movie.

"Tom always pushes it to the limit, but at the same time is super capable and very skilled. They both have the natural talent for driving. But yeah, I could see Tom maybe scaring us a little bit more," said Joseph as quoted by Variety.

Joseph recruited several crew members to make the jump with him and Bruckheimer from Top Gun: Maverick to F1, many of whom were well accustomed to working with Tom on various Mission: Impossible movies.

Brad Pitt's F1 is set to open in theatres on June 27. The film also stars Damson Idris.