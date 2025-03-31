Famous Turkish singer Volkan Konak dies after collapsing during concert in Cyprus

Famous Turkish singer Volkan Konak, who collapsed during a concert performance in Cyprus, has died. The Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas remembered Konak as a the ‘son of the north’ in a social media tribute. Turkish singer Volkan Konak has died(X/Mansur Yavas)

“Son of the North Volkan Konak passed away… His powerful voice that shook our hearts, his songs that brought the rebellious wind of the Black Sea will now live on in our memories. He was not just an artist; he was always the voice, heart and friend of these lands. May God have mercy on him and I offer my condolences to all his loved ones. We will never forget you...” Yavas said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately after Konak collapsed, first aid was administered by the medical teams at the concert venue. He was then transported to Famagusta State Hospital around 12:17 am and was pronounced dead at 12 :42 am, Kıbrıs Genç TV reported.

The hospital released a statement, saying, “On March 30, 2025, at around 23:23, upon receiving a report to the 112 Emergency Call Center, our 112 emergency health team quickly arrived at the hotel where the artist was performing. At that time, CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) was applied for approximately 40 minutes by the doctors at the concert area and the 112 team, and then he was intubated and transferred to our hospital at 12:10 am.”

“The artist entered our hospital as “Ex enrollment” at 12:17am and was immediately taken to the CPR room. Here, a team consisting of an anesthesiologist, emergency room physicians, internal medicine and cardiology specialists applied advanced life support (CPR) for 25 minutes. However, despite all medical interventions, no response was received. Volkan Konak lost his life at 12:42 and CPR was terminated,” the hospital added. "We wish God's mercy upon the late Volkan Konak and offer our condolences to his family, relatives and loved ones.”