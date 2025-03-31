Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Famous Turkish singer Volkan Konak dies after collapsing during concert in Cyprus

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 31, 2025 04:29 AM IST

Famous Turkish singer Volkan Konak, who collapsed during a concert performance in Cyprus, has died.

Famous Turkish singer Volkan Konak, who collapsed during a concert performance in Cyprus, has died. The Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas remembered Konak as a the ‘son of the north’ in a social media tribute.

Turkish singer Volkan Konak has died(X/Mansur Yavas)
Turkish singer Volkan Konak has died(X/Mansur Yavas)

“Son of the North Volkan Konak passed away… His powerful voice that shook our hearts, his songs that brought the rebellious wind of the Black Sea will now live on in our memories. He was not just an artist; he was always the voice, heart and friend of these lands. May God have mercy on him and I offer my condolences to all his loved ones. We will never forget you...” Yavas said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately after Konak collapsed, first aid was administered by the medical teams at the concert venue. He was then transported to Famagusta State Hospital around 12:17 am and was pronounced dead at 12 :42 am, Kıbrıs Genç TV reported.

The hospital released a statement, saying, “On March 30, 2025, at around 23:23, upon receiving a report to the 112 Emergency Call Center, our 112 emergency health team quickly arrived at the hotel where the artist was performing. At that time, CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) was applied for approximately 40 minutes by the doctors at the concert area and the 112 team, and then he was intubated and transferred to our hospital at 12:10 am.”

“The artist entered our hospital as “Ex enrollment” at 12:17am and was immediately taken to the CPR room. Here, a team consisting of an anesthesiologist, emergency room physicians, internal medicine and cardiology specialists applied advanced life support (CPR) for 25 minutes. However, despite all medical interventions, no response was received. Volkan Konak lost his life at 12:42 and CPR was terminated,” the hospital added. "We wish God's mercy upon the late Volkan Konak and offer our condolences to his family, relatives and loved ones.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Famous Turkish singer Volkan Konak dies after collapsing during concert in Cyprus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On