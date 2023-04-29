‘I want my life to look like that’, Floyd Mayweather's work ethic inspires Hollywood actress

Ernestine Johnson, a Hollywood actress, producer, and director, recently revealed her admiration for the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr In a viral clip shared on Instagram by the undefeated 50-0 fighter, Johnson spoke about the immense influence Mayweather had on her life and work ethic. Floyd Mayweather's work ethic inspires Hollywood actress Ernestine Johnson.

Johnson, who had the pleasure of being Mayweather's personal shopper and a close friend of his family, gushed about the fighter's discipline and unparalleled work ethic. She revealed that being around him was a master class in discipline and work ethic. In her own words, "I don't know if anything works harder than Floyd Mayweather. That's how I want to train for the rest of my life. I want my life to look like that."

Mayweather, the highest-paid athlete in the world, has earned his wealth and fame through years of hard work and dedication. Despite being born into a humble background, he fought his way to the top of the boxing world, retiring undefeated and as one of the richest boxers ever.

The boxing legend responded to Johnson's kind words by sharing the clip on his Instagram and expressing his desire to inspire others. Mayweather's work ethic and lifestyle continue to inspire many, both inside and outside the ring.

Mayweather's influence extends beyond the world of boxing, with notable personalities in various fields expressing how he has motivated them through his dedication to his craft. With such admiration and appreciation from those around him, Mayweather's legacy is sure to live on for years to come.