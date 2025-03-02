Forbes' Richest Actors 2024 list out: Dwayne Johnson tops again with 'ungodly amount of money', just 3 women in top 20

Dwayne Johnson is back on top of Forbes' list of richest actors in the world after four years. The actor minted a colossal amount of money last year, beating the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Jerry Seinfeld to the top spot. He earned an estimated $88 million last year due to blinding deals for Red One, Moana 2 and royalties from his older titles. An agent, as per the report, called it ‘an ungodly amount of money’. (Also read: World's richest superhero has $500 billion net worth, more than Elon Musk; it's not Iron Man, Batman, Professor X, Thor) Dwayne Johnson is once again the richest actor in the world.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Highlights from the list

More insights from the report reveal the actors made all this money away from the big screen as six out of top 10 movies of 2024 were all animated, where actors don't really get to mint large amounts of money.

Only three female actors made it to top 20: the very busy Nicole Kidman (Babygirl, A Family Affair), Mariska Hargitay and Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett is also the youngest actor, of the 20, at 40 years old. Despite a very successful year, Timothee Chalamet could not find a spot on the list, as he had made deals for his 2024 hits a year ago.

Lots of stars also made a pile of money from streaming. Brad Pitt and George Clooney were paid a massive $35 million each for Wolfs. There is no scope to buy stake in the movies with streaming so they are paid large fees upfront.

Check out the full list here:

Rank Actor Money earned in 2024 1 Dwayne Johnson $88 million 2 Ryan Reynolds $85 million 3 Kevin Hart $81 million 4 Jerry Seinfeld $60 million 5 Hugh Jackman $50 million 6 Brad Pitt $32 million 7 George Clooney $32 million 8 Nicole Kidman $31 million 9 Adam Sandler $26 million 10 Will Smith $26 million View All Prev Next

Dwayne will be next taking up the Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt. He also has a much-anticipated A24 movie coming up. The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, is a biographical drama where Johnson portrays Mark Kerr, a former UFC fighter known for his dominance in mixed martial arts during the late 1990s.