Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara arrested at Venice Film Festival on sexual assault charge

Actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested at the Venice Film Festival. As per Hollywood Reporter, the actor had an active international warrant out on him for an alleged sexual assault in France. The actor is better known for Amazon Prime's My Fault, Culpa Mia. Also read: Emma Stone's Poor Things gets 10-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Gabriel Guevara at Venice Film Festival

Gabriel Guevara was to receive a Best Young Actor honor at the Venice Film Festival.

Venice police have confirmed Gabriel's arrest, as reported by The Post Internazionale. Reportedly, the actor was due to attend a press conference and awards ceremony at the film festival. He was to receive a Best Young Actor honor at the festival. Besides Spanish dramas and films, Gabriel is also known for starring in How to Screw it All Up (2022) and You’re Nothing Special.

Venice Film Festival 2023

The 80th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera. It is taking place at Venice Lido. It began on 30 August amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and will wrap up on 9 September 2023.

As per the news agency Reuters, several categories made it to the official selection of films shown, the top being those competing for the coveted Golden Lion award. The list includes–Comandante (directed by Edoardo De Angelis), El Conde (directed by Pablo Larrain), Dogman (directed by Luc Besson), Ferrari (directed by Michael Mann), The Promised Land (directed by Nikolaj Arcel), Poor Things (directed by Yorgos Lanthimos), Finally Dawn (directed by Saverio Costanzo), Maestro (directed by Bradley Cooper), Adagio (directed by Stefano Sollima), Die Theorie Von Allem (directed by Timm Kroger), The Killer (directed by David Fincher), The Beast (directed by Bertrand Bonello), Evil Does Not Exist (directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi), Priscilla (directed by Sofia Coppola), Green Border (directed by Agnieszka Holland), Enea (directed by Pietro Castellitto), Origin (directed by Ava DuVernay), Me Captain (directed by Matteo Garrone), Lubo (directed by Giorgio Diritti), Holly (directed by Fien Troch), Woman Of (directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert), Memory (directed by Michel Franco) and Hors-Saison (directed by Stephane Brize).

Apart from these, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial by director William Friedkin, Coup de Chance, Woody Allen's first French-language picture, The Palace by Roman Polanski, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson, Aggro Dr1ft directed by Harmony Korine and starring rapper Travis Scott will also be shown at the festival this year.

