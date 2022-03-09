Gal Gadot reacts to co-star Alia Bhatt's post announcing their Hollywood film Heart Of Stone

After dominating the Indian box office, actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone, alongside Hollywood actor Gal Gadot. On Tuesday, Alia shared the news on her Instagram handle. Along with several Bollywood celebrities, Gal also reacted to Alia's post. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart Of Stone)

Alia shared a screenshot of an article about her debut with Gal, on her Instagram handle. She captioned it with folded hands and white heart emoji.

Gal reacted to Alia's post by dropping a raised hands emoji in the comments section. Celebrities such as, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jahnvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and others also reacted to the post.

Apart from Gal and Alia, Heart of Stone will also star actor Jamie Dornan. The project will be directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Alia was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Which was released on February 25, 2022. The film also starred actors Ajay Devgn, Parth Samthaan, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari. According to Box Office India, the film has earned approx ₹91 crore since its release. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'mini Meryl' as she announces Hollywood debut, Bollywood stars cheer for her)

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022. Alia also has SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR in the pipeline, which will also star, actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from ANI)

