Golden Globes 2024 nominations: Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate. See full list
Awards season is about to begin in full form with the Golden Globe nominations. Check out which films made the maximum splash.
Awards season is here and Barbenheimer is all set to rule! Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated the nominations in the comedy and drama categories at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Check out all the nominations.
Make it Barbenheimer, but in awards season
Barbie secured nominations for star Margot Robbie in the Lead Actress category, while Ryan Gosling's playful turn as Ken landed the actor a Best Supporting Actor nomination. On the other hand, there was Oppenheimer, which secured director Christopher Nolan a nomination for Best Director, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt all got acting nods. The other films which made a mark on the nominations morning were Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and Bradley Cooper's Maestro.
Check the full list of nominees here:
Film Categories
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
• Barbie
• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
• John Wick: Chapter 4
• Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
• Oppenheimer
• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
• The Super Mario Bros. Movie
• Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
• Oppenheimer
• Past Lives
• Maestro
• Anatomy of a Fall
• The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
• Barbie
• Poor Things
• The Holdovers
• American Fiction
• May December
• Air
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
• The Boy and the Heron
• Elemental
• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
• The Super Mario Bros. Movie
• Suzume
• Wish
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
• Anatomy of a Fall
• Fallen Leaves
• Io Capitano
• Past Lives
• The Zone of Interest
Best Director
• Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
• Greta Gerwig, Barbie
• Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
• Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
• Bradley Cooper, Maestro
• Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
Barbie- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
• Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
• Bradley Cooper, Maestro
• Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
• Colman Domingo, Rustin
• Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
• Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
• Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
• Carey Mulligan, Maestro
• Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
• Annette Bening, Nyad
• Greta Lee, Past Lives
• Cailey Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
• Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
• Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
• Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
• Matt Damon , Air
• Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
• Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Natalie Portman, May December
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
• Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
• Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
• Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
• Jodie Foster, Nyad
• Julianne Moore, May December
• Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie)
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)
Television Categories
Best TV Series- Drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Best TV Series- Comedy or Musical
Best TV Series - Limited, Anthology or TV Movie
Beef (Netflix)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Fargo (FX)
Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone , The Curse
Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)
Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef
Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards is set to air live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.