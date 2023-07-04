Past Lives actor Greta Lee: There’s more room to grow for Asian representation in Hollywood

Greta Lee, born in Los Angeles (USA) to American parents who immigrated from South Korea right before she was born, is glad that the stereotypical representation of Asians is changing for the better in Hollywood. However, she adds in the same breath that the situation still warrants a lot of improvement. Actor Greta Lee also voiced the character of Lyla in the recent release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Having just worked in Past Lives, she played the role of a girl whose family emigrates from South Korea too. “Since we are still having this conversation, questions are still being asked. That means there’s more room for growth [in terms of doing away with the stereotypes associated with Asians]. The audience is definitely evolving,” she shares.

The 40-year-old’s performance in the film has been making noise. She continues, “We aren’t talking about people or culture specificity... I am optimistic about the future. I hope we can use this film as a barometer for where we are headed.”

Lee also voiced the character of Lyla in the recent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Among all the films she’s done so far, which is closest to her heart? “It’s Past Lives,” she replies, adding, “It ripped me to shreds. I think it’s very rare as an actor that I can appreciate the effect I may have on an audience member. It’s not a conventional love story. There are no tearful fights or explicit scenes. Instead, it’s a very close observation of human behaviour. To be able to do that was extremely challenging and humbling.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri Rishabh Suri writes on films, television and OTT, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail