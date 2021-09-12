Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gwyneth Paltrow finds ex Ben Affleck's romance with Jennifer Lopez 'cute'
hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow finds ex Ben Affleck's romance with Jennifer Lopez 'cute'

Gwyneth Paltrow, who once dated Ben Affleck, has shared her reaction to his romance with Jennifer Lopez. Ben and Jennifer recently walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's PDA on the Venice Film Festival red carpet. (Reuters/Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram)

Gwyneth Paltrow has showered her ex boyfriend, actor Ben Affleck and his current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez with love. The couple, shipped as Bennifer, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice International Film Festival, confirming their relationship. 

Pictures of Ben and Jennifer from the event were shared online by several, including Jen's stylist Mariel Haenn. “Here for it #Bennifer,” the stylist captioned an Instagram post featuring pictures of the couple kissing and posing for the cameras. 

Gwyneth took to the comments section and confessed that they looked cute together. “Okay, this is cute,” the Avengers: Endgame star commented. Fans would remember that Gwyneth and Ben dated on-and-off for three years. According to People, their romance began in 1997, wherein they starred in 1998's Shakespeare in Love, and went on till 2000. 

 

Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's pics from the Venice Film Festival. 
She eventually married Coldplay lead Chris Martin in December 2003. They announced that they were ‘conscious uncoupling’. Their divorced was finalised in 2016. 

Meanwhile, Ben had went on to date Jennifer after his split from Gwyneth. The couple began dating in July 2002 and got engaged later that year. They were slated to tie the knot in September 2003 but pushed their wedding to a later date before eventually parting ways in January 2004. 

Ben then married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. They got divorced in 2017. Jennifer Lopez married Marc Antony, and they welcomed two children before they also separated. Until earlier this year, Ben was dating No Time To Die star Ana de Armas whereas Jennifer was engaged to basketball star Alex Rodriguez. 

The couple reunited this summer with Jennifer made their relationship official on Instagram, on her birthday. Sharing pictures from a yacht party, Jennifer posed in a printed bikini in three pictures before she added a picture of her and Ben sharing a kiss. She'd captioned the pictures, “5 2 … what it do …”

Topics
ben affleck jennifer lopez gwyneth paltrow
