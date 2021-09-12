Ben Affleck pushes away fan trying to click pic with Jennifer Lopez. Watch video

Actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez, after an eventful Friday night at the Venice Film Festival, left the city on Saturday. However, when they arrived at the Venice airport, they had an unpleasant encounter with a fan.

Videos shot at the airport show a man in a navy shirt and khaki shorts, rushing past security to click a picture with Jennifer Lopez. Shocked by the suddenness of it, Jennifer stepped aside and hid herself behind Ben, who quickly stepped in and pushed the man away. Ben was wearing a navy shirt and blue jeans while Jennifer was wearing a white polka-dot dress and black heels. After pushing the man away, Ben took Jennifer's hand in his and they walked away to catch their flight.

Ben and Jennifer made their relationship red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his movie, The Last Duel. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, shared kisses and cuddles for the flashing cameras at the event. Their last red carpet event was in February 2003 at his Daredevil movie premiere. They were engaged at the time. The couple decided to postpone their planned 2003 wedding, blaming ‘excessive media attention’ in a statement. However, the couple split in 2004.

Also read: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official at Venice Film Festival red carpet. See pics

After partying ways, Ben married actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids. They got divorced in 2017. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Antony, and had two kids with him. They also got divorced and she later dated basketball star Alex Rodriguez. They, too, split earlier this year after a long engagement.

Ben and Jennifer’s dating rumours started in April, a month after her split with A-Rod. Ben was dating actor Ana de Armas until January.

On the occasion of her birthday, Jennifer made her relationship with Ben Instagram official. Since the reunion, the duo has been virtually inseparable. The two have been clicked during various outings.