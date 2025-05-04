Happy May the 4th Be With You: Ranking every Star Wars movie from worst to best

In celebration of Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and a special birthday in the galaxy, it’s the perfect time to revisit the iconic Star Wars franchise. Whether you are streaming on Disney+ or pulling out your Blu-rays, now is the ideal moment to rewatch all 11 films, including the nine-chapter Skywalker Saga and a few memorable spinoffs. Get ready to dive back into the action, the unforgettable characters, and the epic storytelling that have made Star Wars a timeless classic. Star Wars Day on May 4th invites fans to revisit the iconic franchise and stream all 11 films. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: What is the Met Gala curse? List of couples who ended up heartbroken after red carpet appearance

What is Star Wars Day?

The iconic phrase "May the Force be with you" has been spoken 24 times across the Star Wars live-action films, according to Yahoo Entertainment. However, the origins of the playful twist, "May the 4th be with you," may surprise you. While it was first used in headlines for July 4th back in 1978, the first official use of the phrase came in May 1979, when the U.K. Conservative Party ran an ad celebrating Margaret Thatcher’s election as prime minister.

Since then, "May the 4th" has evolved into a beloved fan tradition, becoming the unofficial holiday of the Star Wars universe, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman.

Also Read: From Donald Trump to Lili Reinhart, list of celebrities allegedly banned from Met Gala

All Star Wars movies ranked from worst to best

Following are all the Star Wars movies ranked in the ultimate showdown, as reported by USA Today.

11. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

10. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

9. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

7. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

5. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

4. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

2. Star Wars (1977)

1. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)