What is the Met Gala curse? List of couples who ended up heartbroken after red carpet appearance

The Met Gala, renowned as the most prestigious fashion event of the year, is not just a celebration of style but also a platform for bold statements and dramatic reveals. However, over the years, a strange phenomenon has emerged—the Met Gala Curse. Fans have observed that some celebrity couples who make their red carpet debut at the event often find their relationships short-lived, with breakups following shortly after. This uncanny trend has sparked curiosity and speculation, leaving many to wonder if the Met steps are a harbinger of heartbreak. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend the Met Gala 2022, themed In America: An Anthology of Fashion.(REUTERS)

What is the Met Gala Curse?

The theoretical Met Gala Curse alleges that any couple that makes their debut ar simply makes an appearance at the star-studded evening eventually falls apart soon after, as reported by The Cosmopolitan. The alleged curse does not spare even those who met at the Met Gala and embarked on a romantic journey, such as Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston. The two met on the red carpet, however, it is a known fact that the ship sank. And it is not just Swift and Hiddleston, the Met Gala Curse has rocked a lot of love boats throughout the years.

List of the couples who broke up after attending the Met Gala

The following are the couples who attended the Met Gala in love and the year of their attendance, however, they soon ended up in a heartbreak.

Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal, 2003

Christina Ricci and Chris Evans, 2007

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson, 2015

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen, 2015

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, 2016

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston, attended separately in 2016

Anne Wojcicki and Alex Rodriguez, 2016

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, 2017

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, 2018

Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes, 2018

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, 2018

Grimes and Elon Musk, 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, 2022