Harry Potter actor Bonnie Wright says she was ‘disappointed’ by Ginny Weasley's screentime: ‘Made me feel frustrated’

How many of you could see Ginny Weasley was going on to marry Harry Potter? Those of you who've not read the books, and only watched the movies, may have had a tough time. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny, would agree. On the podcast Inside of You, the actor has revealed that her screentime in the eight movies of the franchise left her feeling “a little disappointed.” (Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe reveals if he will be part of HBO's Harry Potter reboot series)

Bonnie on Ginny's screentime

Bonnie Wright played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films

“So that (doing justice to the character) was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn't really have as much to show in the film,” Bonnie said on the podcast.

“Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn't get to come through because there weren't the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess,” she added.

Ginny Weasley across Harry Potter films

Bonnie started playing Ginny when she was nine years old. Ginny is a part of a wizarding family. She's the daughter of Molly and Arthur Weasley, and the younger sister of Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), the best friend of the titular character Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe).

While Ginny first appears in the inaugural movie, Chris Columbus's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), she had a key role in Chris' 2002 follow-up Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. She's brought under the villain Lord Voldermort's control through a magic diary that leads her to unintentionally reopen the cursed Chamber of Secrets, only to be rescued by Harry and his friends in the climax.

She didn't have much to do in the next two parts, but got more screentime in the fifth instalment, Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix. She's a member of Harry's Dumbledore Army and is involved in the climactic fight inside the Ministry of Magic.

Ginny's romance with Harry somewhat brews in the next three instalments, although fans would agree with Bonny that a majority of her scenes that bring out that side of hers were chopped off in the movies. In the last part, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, Ginny is seen fighting alongside Harry in the Battle of Hogwarts. She helps her mother Molly kill the dangerous Bellatrix Lestrange. In the last scene, set 18 years after those events, Ginny is seen married to Harry as they see off their three kids to Hogwarts at the King's Cross Station.

