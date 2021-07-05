Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave recalls ‘uncomfortable’ Deathly Hallows experience after gaining weight

Actor Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, talked about her ‘horrible’ experience while shooting for the seventh and eighth instalments of the franchise. She said, in a new interview, that she was ‘treated like a different species’ on the sets.

Jessie Cave was first seen as Lavender Brown in the sixth Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Her character is killed by the werewolf Fenrir Greyback during the Battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

In an interview with The Independent, Jessie recalled putting on weight before shooting for the last two Harry Potter films. “I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn’t starving myself,” she said, adding, “And I was growing up and that’s just what happens.”

Jessie went on to describe her ‘really uncomfortable experience’ of shooting for the Deathly Hallows films. “I was treated like a different species. It was horrible. It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn’t fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn’t a time where actresses were any bigger than a size eight. And in the previous film I had been, and now I was a size 12. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience,” she said.

Currently, Jessie is promoting her debut novel, Sunset. She said that she is ‘almost grateful’ for her weight gain as it led to her choosing an alternate career option. “If I’d stayed thin – unnaturally thin, unhappily thin – I would have probably got more acting roles, and then I wouldn’t have started writing. And then I don’t know who I would be now because writing is who I am. I’m almost grateful that I gained all that weight,” she said.