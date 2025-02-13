Menu Explore
Harry Potter reboot series finds its Albus Dumbledore in John Lithgow: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 13, 2025 10:37 AM IST

John Lithgow has reportedly been cast as Albus Dumbledore in HBO's reboot of Harry Potter, due to release in 2026.

The cast of the Harry Potter reboot series at HBO is taking shape. If a new report is to be believed, the show has also found its Albus Dumbledore. Deadline has reported that John Lithgow is nearing the end of talks to play the Hogwarts headmaster. The series will retell the story of the seven books with all new cast. (Also read: Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy as Voldemort in Harry Potter series? Ralph Fiennes approves)

John Lithgow will reportedly play Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series.
John Lithgow will reportedly play Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series.

John Lithgow is the new Dumbledore?

Deadline quoted sources saying John Lithgow, a six-time Emmy-winning actor, 'is in final negotiations to portray Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO‘s adaptation' of Harry Potter. However, when the publication contacted HBO for a comment on the development, the network refused to confirm or deny it. "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals,” the network said in a statement.

The Harry Potter series is being helmed by writer/showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director/executive producer Mark Mylod. The show, which has no launch date yet, is designed to run over a decade. Reports say that each season will likely cover one book, and hence, the show is meant to have seven seasons over a 9-10 year period.

About the Harry Potter universe

The original Harry Potter books were written by JK Rowling. The first book - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - was released in 1997 and became an international sensation. Six subsequent books followed, selling over 600 million copies worldwide. It is the best-selling book series in history.

Warner Bros adapted the seven books into eight films, which were released from 2001 to 11. The franchise, which earned $7.7 billion at the box office, is the fourth-highest-grossing film series in the world. It turned its lead stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, into global stars. Screen legend Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the first two films. After his death, Michael Gambon took over the role for the remaining six films.

