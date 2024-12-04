Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy as Voldemort in Harry Potter series? Ralph Fiennes approves

As the casting for the upcoming Harry Potter series is underway, Cillian Murphy's name has surfaced for the role of the chief antagonist, Voldemort. On the show Watch What Happens Live, Ralph Fiennes, who played the Dark Lord in the Harry Potter film franchise, gave his blessing to the Oppenheimer actor. (Also Read: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint slammed with $2.3 million tax bill after legal dispute) Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in Harry Potter films, has approved Cillian Murphy's potential casting in the upcoming Harry Potter series

What Ralph said

“Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah,” said Ralph, when asked if he approves of Cillian's potential casting as Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series. A couple of years ago, when he was asked if he'd reprise his iconic role after the series was announced, Ralph had told Variety, "Sure, of course. No question about it.”

Ralph first played Voldemort in Mike Newell's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, the fourth instalment of the popular film franchise. He reprised the role in the next and last four instalments – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Part 2 (2011), all directed by David Yates.

About the Harry Potter series

The series will most likely go ahead with newcomers for the top three characters and mix it with veterans for the adult cast like the movie franchise, which featured Richard Harris as Dumbledore and roped in Michael Gambon after his death. Late star Maggie Smith played Professor McGonagall and Alan Rickman starred as Professor Snape.

Warner Bros had launched an open casting call for the leads Harry, Hermoine and Ron, who were played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the eight-part movie franchise. Oscar winner Mark Rylance, known for his roles in Bridge of Spies, The BFG, and Dunkirk, is reportedly at the top of the casting wishlist to play Dumbledore. Harry Potter books author JK Rowling is closely involved in the making and casting of the series, set to premiere on HBO.